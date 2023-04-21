Priyanka Chopra Jonas is gearing up for the International web – series Citadel and has been on a promotional spree since the launch is around the corner. Recently in an interview, Peecee and her Citadel creator Joe Russo were having a conversation about how tough it was on her part to shoot for the show.

The Quantico star has shot most of her action sequences and will be seen in an action-packed role in the series, also starring Richard Madden. Priyanka plays a spy Nadia Sinh in the Amazon Prime Video series, which is ready to release on April 28.

The Marvel director was in awe of the Quantico star’s hard-working attitude. He said, “The physical work she did on the show, for the amount of time she had to do it, it was the toughest we have put any actor through.” The director even promised that show will have a lot of physical drama, most of which will be delivered by Priyanka. “She brings a lot of physicality of season one”, added Russo in a conversation with media reports Indian Express.

Joe Russo even compared Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Marvel Universe actors Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans who play Iron Man and Captain America respectively. He compared the two actors with Priyanka, saying, “It’s the hardest job we have asked of any actor we worked with. Even when we were doing those Marvel movies when Robert Downey Jr puts on that helmet, he is out and CGI takes over. Chris Evans when puts on the cap, some man takes over, but there was no rest for her.”

The White Tiger star agreed to this comparison and elaborated why she was being termed better than Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans. “Our characters are humans, we get hurt, we bleed, we don’t have superpowers, so it was important.”, the actress concluded.

While Citadel releases on April 28 on Amazon Prime Video, the Indian chapter of the series starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also in the making and will be helmed by The Family Man directors Raj & DK.

