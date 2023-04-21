Penelope Cruz might be 48 but she can still give other actresses a run for their money. The Spanish actress has always been known for s*xy quotient on screen and never shies away to bare it all for movies. However, that was not the case always as Penelope once recalled how scared she got that she might not get work after filming her first n*de scene for her debut movie.

Penelope Cruz in 2017 opened up about the early days of her career revealing how she thought her breakout film, Jamón, Jamón, would be her last. Read on to know more.

In an interview with the UK Edition of the Esquire magazine, Penelope Cruz spoke about her first n*de scene in her debut movie saying, “I thought, ‘There is a character there, there is a style, the material is really good.’ Of course, I was not looking forward to those scenes but I did it.” Cruz added, “Everyone was really respectful, aware of the fact that I was 18. I remember the last day of filming, I was crying, saying, ‘What if I never shoot a movie again?’ The feeling was devastating. ‘Who knows when I will see these people again?’ Including Javier [Bardem].”

Penelope Cruz then spoke about her Oscar-winning 1992 movie Belle Époque which was also released in the same year as her first. “I was very lucky that these two movies came out at the same time. It meant I wasn’t put in a specific box”, said the actress.

The Vanilla Sky star further shared, “And what I did is that I went away for a while from anything that had to do with n*dity or s*x scenes because I felt that I needed at that point to stay away from that. Not as a calculated plan. Personally, I needed that.”

For the unversed, Penelope Cruz later married Javier Bardem who was her co-star in her first movie. Speaking of their initial spark, Bardem once said, “There was obvious chemistry between us.”

The actor added, “I mean, it’s all there on film; it’s like a document of our passion. One day we’re going to have to show the kids-imagine! ‘Mummy, Daddy, what did you do in the movies together?’ Well, my children, you should celebrate this movie as you’re here because of it.”

