The South Korean boy band BTS left its hand teary-eyed when its members announced they would get enlisted for mandatory military service last year. As the band’s eldest member, Jin was the first to begin training; earlier this week, J-Hope also started his service. The rest of the members bid an emotional adieu to J-Hope, but some questions are now being raised, claiming the K-Pop star received preferential treatment on the day of his military enlistment. Scroll down to read the band’s agency’s reaction.

Earlier this month, J-Hope announced that he would begin his training this month but did not unveil the date. On April 17, the singer dropped his fresh buzz cut look and a day later reached the 36th Infantry Division recruit training centre in Wonju.

Advertisement

Advertisement

J-Hope received a warm farewell not only from his bandmates: RM, V, Jin, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook, but also from his fans. While RM had tears in his eyes, Suga was a bit silent as the other bandmates pulled J-Hope’s leg. The official YouTube handle of the band released a video featuring the members’ fun banter outside the training centre.

Now, the band is being slammed for receiving a special treatment due to J-Hope’s popularity. A report claimed that all recruits enlisting on April 18 were allowed to enter with one car each, and a large LED sign outside the centre read the same. Moreover, the recruits’ cars were only allowed to enter the guarded area after they showed their enlistment notice to the guards. Another report claimed that six HYBE cars were seen entering the guarded area for J-Hope, suggesting that the band received special treatment as they broke both rules.

As the report caught HYBE’s attention, the agency responded in a brief statement. The BTS’ agency wrote, “We are currently in the midst of checking [the truth of the report]. We will make a statement after checking,” per Soompi.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kim Kardashian Was Blocked On Social Media By Khloe’s Ex-Bf Tristan Thompson, Said, “What A F*Cking Loser, I’m Going To Spit On Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News