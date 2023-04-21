Euphoria star Zendaya has been at the top of her fashion game, especially when she attended the NMACC launch in Mumbai in the first week of April. The Golden Globe-winning actress has now been roped in by Louis Vuitton as its newest brand ambassador. To mark the occasion, two stunning images of Zendaya were released online that quickly got the fans’ attention.

Zendaya, in the latest images for the Parisian fashion house, is seen oozing confidence as she posed with the brand’s iconic Capucines bag in a series of black and white looks in the oceanic photo shoot. Read on for more.

The latest photoshoot of Zendaya for Louis Vuitton took place at the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin house in the Cote d’Azur region of France. The pictures were clicked by the duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Zendaya, in one of the images, looks drop-dead gorgeous in a one-shoulder black dress that came with a gold zipper. The Disney alum can be seen holding the baby blue Capucines BB in her hands. In another picture, Zendaya is seen wearing a beautiful black power jumpsuit along with a black version of the Capucines BB handbag. The styling credit was also given to Zendaya’s longtime friend Law Roach. A short clip of the same photo shoot was also released by Louis Vuitton on its official Instagram page.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

Social media users, however, were not fine with the Zendaya’s pictures getting way too much edited. One of the users on Twitter said, “She looks like Margot Robbie.” Whereas, another asked, “Why would they Photoshop such a naturally stunning woman to the point most people can’t tell it’s her without the caption.”

The next one posted, “Omg, the makeup is so strange she doesn’t even look like herself wtf.” And an individual asserted, “Love her REAL BAD, but she looks like Lea Michele here.” One user shared, “They edited her so much I honestly don’t think I would have recognized her without the caption.”

Another tweeted, “love her, but something looks off”, and one said, “I thought this was J-Lo for a split second.” The next one tweeted, “That’s not Zendaya, that’s- (someone finish this cause my mind is blank rn). One quipped, “Girl, that’s not Zendaya that’s stressednighta.”

What do you think about Zendaya’s latest photo shoot? Reach out to us, and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

