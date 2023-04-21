Margot Robbie has had some solid and career-altering roles over the span of years but she also had some awkward interactions with her co-stars. Be it calling Will Smith a d*ck during an audition or punching Alexandar Skarsgard while filming a s*x scene. Yes, you read that right! Alexander and Robbie shared the screen for The Legend of Tarzan. She played the role of Jane Porter. The actress once revisited that embarrassing memory and shared how or what happened between her and Skarsgard during their s*x scene. Scroll below to get all the scoop.

Robbie became a household name after her role in the Leonardo DiCaprio-led The Wolf of Wall Street. After that, she went on to win our hearts with films including I, Tonya and even as Harley Quinn in the DC film The Suicide Squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Buro247 via Grazia, Margot Robbie revealed what actually happened between her and her The Legend of Tarzan co-star Alexander Skarsgard. It looked steamy on screen but was a riot behind the scenes. While filming the intimate scene, Robbie got “carried away” and allegedly landed a punch on Skarsgard.

Speaking of that incident, Margot Robbie said, “I didn’t injure Alexander. and I didn’t punch him in the face, at least not hard. But he’s a pretty strong guy, he can take it. We just got carried away a bit.”

However, Margot Robbie’s director of that film, David Yates, had previously revealed that he asked the actress to slap Skarsgard to give it a more erroneous effect. He said, “It was very important that we didn’t want it to feel archaic or dated, where it’s like, tough guy has to save the poor girl. You have to feel that she’s strong and independent, and when you cast Margot, you’ll definitely get that.”

Yates continued, “They’re doing this love scene together, and I said [to Robbie], ‘Just slap Alex while you’re making love, just kind of give him a punch. It was sort of an earthy, sensual moment of her enjoying sex with Alex, and the only bruise he picked up during the entire shoot was probably that punch from Margot. Which says a lot about her feistiness.”

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Arnold Schwarzenegger Had An Affair With His Housekeeper & Realised Her Baby’s Face Resembled With Him: “I Can Beat Myself Up…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News