Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most famous personalities in the showbiz industry and can be credited with starting the trend of having a bulky physique for actors. As he started as a body-building athlete, he went on to make his name in Hollywood and served as California’s governor from 2003 to 2011. However, Arnold is equally known for his complicated and public personal life, loaded with numerous affairs and infidelity. Read on ahead as he once had an affair with his ex-housekeeper, Mildred Baena, who had been with his family for nearly 20 years.

Schwarzenegger’s romantic life has been quite happening, just like his films. The actor has also secretly fathered a child with the family housekeeper and said he’s still working to put the mistake behind him.

Back in 1996, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 73, had an affair with Mildred Baena, 61, when the rest of the family was on vacation, and the actor had stayed behind as he was shooting a movie. He once told Men’s Journal that he is focused on having a great relationship with Joseph Baena, 19, who was born to Schwarzenegger’s former maid and ex-mistress Mildred Baena.

At first, Arnold Schwarzenegger believed Mildred’s husband was the father of the child but quickly realized that Joseph was starting to resemble him. “And I can beat myself up as much as I want — it’s not gonna change the situation. So the key thing is, how do you move forward? How do you have a great relationship with your kids?” said The Terminator actor.

The revelation of the affair and the children cost Arnold his marriage with Maria Shriver and their four children as they parted their paths with the actor. Shriver filed for divorce shortly after the affair came to light the day after he left the California governor’s office in 2011.

