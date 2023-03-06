One of the legendary filmmakers James Cameron who has given hit projects like Titanic and Avatar, is known for his bad temper. There have been quite a lot of instances where complaints have been raised against the director for behaving poorly with the cast and crew. Once Arnold Schwarzenegger’s stunt double opened up about how it was to work with the director and revealed that he is not a good communicator. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Peter Kent was Arnold’s stunt double in Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Even though his relationship with the actor was memorable, it was his working experience with James Cameron that was not favourable at all.

In a throwback interview with I News, Peter Kent opened up about Arnold Schwarzenegger and shared, “When I worked with him we were pretty much together 24/7. I’m one of the few guys who can say I trained with him every day”. Going further in the conversation, he added his bitter experience of working with James Cameron.

The stunt double Peter Kent further added that James Cameron has communication problems as he thinks that the actors and crew members will understand him without him telling the crew what to do next. He had revealed, “He is not a great communicator of what’s on his mind. He has this vision, and in some way, he thinks that people are going to get that vision by osmosis from him. Of course, that doesn’t happen and he says ‘why are you guys not on the same page as me?’ He just assumed that everyone was right there with him in his head.”

Being a stunt double is no joke. Every day these stuntmen put their life at risk to keep the actors safe. And well, James Cameron’s poor treatment had surely hurt Peter Kent as he once stated that he was treated like a “rag doll” in the sets of Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

