Peaches singer Justin Bieber recently celebrated his 29th Birthday and dished out major party goals. Many pictures and videos from the party are doing rounds on the internet. In the viral videos, one can see the backyard of his Los Angeles home was transformed into a rainbow and a balloon-filled paradise. Hailey Bieber’s heartfelt post remained one of his birthday’s major highlights. However, the singer gifting a souvenir with a special message written on it left the netizens amused and left them wondering if was he talking about Selena Gomez. Scroll below to read the details!

It’s not a secret that Sel and Justin were in an on-and-off relationship that last for 8 long long years before finally calling it quits in the year 2018. Post that, Justin went on to marry supermodel Hailey Bieber leaving the fans heartbroken. Recently, Selena and Hailey were also painting headlines after the latter allegedly threw shade at Sel and she had to really face the wrath of her actions. Now, netizens are reacting to Justin’s birthday souvenir that he has given to guests and saying he is still he is thinking about Selena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a viral Twitter post by Pop Tignz, it has been reported that the Baby singer Justin Bieber gave a souvenir to every guest on the occasion of his 29th birthday with a special message written on it. It reads, “I am so grateful that I didn’t end up with that what I thought I wanted.” As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, netizens were quick to react and many speculated that it is hinted towards calm down singer Selena Gomez.

One of the users wrote, “ He dissing Selena lmao.”

Another was quick to react and wrote, “He is still thinking about Selena.”

“So he admits he ended up with what he didn’t want.”

“He is hurting.”

“So you did want Selena but got stuck with sloppy seconds… then you realize you are also sloppy seconds.”

“He is still obsessed with Selena like let her go.”

Check out the post below:

At Justin Bieber’s 29th birthday party, he gifted a souvenir to attendees bearing the words: “I’m so grateful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted.” pic.twitter.com/FFdtLwWyN3 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) March 5, 2023

Meanwhile, you let us know what you think about it. Let us know in the comments section below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Tom Cruise Was Reportedly Eyeing To Marry Scarlett Johansson Before Katie Holmes In The Quest For Finding An ‘Ideal Wife’ After Split With Penélope Cruz

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News