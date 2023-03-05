If there is one actor who silently continues to dominate the mainstream headlines across the globe all the time, it is Tom Cruise. The actor is always in the news for some or other reason, be it his professional or personal life. Most recently he decided to get back to doing some crazy stunts on Mission Impossible sets and that made news. But did you know there was also a time when the actor was making news for his quest for an ideal wife and he even considered Scarlett Johansson?

Tom and Katie Holmes who took the nuptial plunge in 2005 were considered to be the sweetest Hollywood couple. The two were often found showcasing PDA and their relationship was very much a public affair with even the proposal done in wide gaze. The two ended their relationship in 2012 and it was said that Cruise’s belief in Scientology was the reason for the split.

But the very reason they split was also the reason why Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes had come together in the first place. But even before marrying Katie, Cruise was looking for an ‘ideal’ wife with the help of the church of Scientology and in the quest had even considered Black Widow fame Scarlett Johansson for the same. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Tom Cruise had the most illustrious dating history in Hollywood. The actor was married to Nicole Kidman and got separated before dating Penélope Cruz. But this was the time around 2005 when he was very desperate to find an ideal wife according to Fandom Wire. He was the reason a lot of rumours started swirling around.

The most prominent was that he had talks with the Church Of Scientology for the perfect wife. A lot of names were considered before Katie Holmes and the most prominent one amongst them was Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson. Sofia Vergara was also on the list. Now there is no confirmation of whether they were approached or not, but the rumour did spread far. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

