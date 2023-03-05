While the DCU very much stands on unsettled waters and the shuffle in leadership is still creating ripples that are visible to the audience across the globe, one good news that came out was the production commencement of Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker: Folie A Deux, popularly known as Joker 2. The fact that the sequel is even more interestingly plot and it now has Lady Gaga join Joaquin has already raised the stakes. Making its way to the internet now is interesting BTS footage.

For the unversed, helmed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie De Deux brings back Joaquin after winning an Oscar for the first part. The movie will also star Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn reportedly and we recently saw her intriguing first look from the film. The movie that is set in its own little continuity in the DCU is said to be a musical that will be as dark as the last part.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While all of that sounds super exciting, the actors are already on sets shooting for the same. Joaquin Phoenix is back in the Clown Prince Of Crime get-up and is running in the latest BTS footage that has gone viral on the internet. But there is a twist. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a tweet on Twitter, a new video from the sets of Joker: Folie De Deux has gone viral and it has the team with Joaquin Phoenix shooting a chase sequence on a street with some cars involved. We can see Joaquin running from something everything is normal until that something is revealed. And to our surprise he is technically running from himself as we see two other actors dressed as Joker chasing him.

Joaquin Phoenix filming Joker: Folie à Deux in downtown Los Angeles today pic.twitter.com/ixBqjhcCFL — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@jphoenixupdates) March 4, 2023

One of the two extras is dressed in the iconic red suit that Arthur Fleck wore in Joker while climbing down the stairs and another is wearing his casual clothes with a brown jacket. There is no confirmation whether Joker: Folie De Deux stars multiple Jokers or if this is a scene involving Arthur hallucinating or imagining things. Only time can tell. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in lead, the movie is set for an October 4, 2024 release.

Must Read: When Miley Cyrus Was ‘Super Sorry’ For Mocking Selena Gomez In A YouTube Video: “I Mean We Offended Them, We Were Just Having Fun…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News