Miley Cyrus never shies away from expressing her views on anything and everything. Over the years, we have seen her evolve as a human being. But the singer has her own share fair of controversies. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when she mocked Disney stars Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato along with her best friend Mandy Jiroux. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Fans of Miley and Sel know both the former star literally grew up together, but that doesn’t mean they were friends – if anything they were reportedly frenemies. However, both the gorgeous lady have put their rocky friendship in past but there was a time when Miley had mocked Sel and later, she was super sorry for her words. Find out what had exactly happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in the year 2015, The Flowers singer Miley Cyrus along with her best friend Mandy Jiroux mocked Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato. Jiroux had reportedly poked fun at Gomez showing off her Powers Rangers T-Shirt and laughed at Lovato fixing a gap in teeth. She later said, “That’s our thing, to be funny. They were being funny on their show, and (besides) Elvis says imitation is the greatest form of flattery, so we were like, imitating then, You know, like, being funny.” (As the duo had copied Sel and Lovato).

Later, in an interview with Popstar Magazine, Miley Cyrus said that she is super sorry for the video on Youtube in which she mocked Selena Gomez and Lovato. She said, “I mean if we offended, we are super sorry, but we were like, just having fun.”

For the unversed, both the queens have now moved on in their lives and they have definitely grown up. Both the queens do not hold any bad blood against each other. And as they say, ‘All is well that ends well.’

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Breaking Bad Fame Bryan Cranston aka Walter White’s Used Underwear Auctioned For Over An Outrageous 2 Million INR!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News