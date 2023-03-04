Brad Pitt is one most handsome men in Hollywood, with millions of fans all over, predominantly female fans. His personal life has been in the limelight pretty often, be it his relationship with Angelina Jolie, their divorce and custody-related issues. Before that, he was also married to Jennifer Aniston, but even before that, Brad dated another one of the stars from the show FRIENDS. It was Christina Applegate, who played one of the young sisters of Rachel Green, Amy Green. But he got dumped by her in the middle of a date. Can you imagine someone dumping young Brad Pitt? We can’t! But Alas! it did happen, and to know everything in detail, keep reading.

For the unversed, Jennifer and Brad were married together from 2000-2005, while Christina dated him for a brief period in 1989. She and Pitt both appeared on the iconic sitcom after that, but obviously not in the same episode. Let’s get down to it and find out why she ditched him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per reports, Brad Pitt and Christina Applegate were dating in 1989. At that time, she was only 17, and he was 25 years old and was struggling in Hollywood. It was on the fateful night of the VMAs when the Dead to Me star dumped Pitt unceremoniously. He was her date for the evening, but she ditched him halfway through the night for someone else. However, she never revealed who this mystery guy was until years after the incident, and it was not the actress who spilled the beans. In 2015, in Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she was asked, blank point, why she left Brad; she said, “I have to say it? I don’t have to do nothin.”

As per a report in The Things, in 2016, the mystery guy himself came out and accepted that it was him for whom Christina Applegate ditched Brad Pitt in the middle of the date. It was Sebastian Bach, Skid Row’s Singer, who was a recurring character named Gil, in the popular show Gilmore Girls.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight when Christina Applegate was asked, “What was the dumbest thing you ever did?” She said, “One night, I ditched Brad Pitt for this other dude.” That was indeed a dumb move on her part! What say?

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Henry Cavill Approached By James Gunn To Return To DCU But Not As Superman? Here’s The Wild Twist

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News