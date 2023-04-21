It is often believed that two leading stars of the same generation cannot be good friends. While this statement is not necessarily true, it probably was in Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt’s case. The actors are two of the biggest sensations in Hollywood and have been for the past three decades. However, they apparently did not get along well when the two starred in the movie Interview With The Vampire in 1994. Later, Pitt even called one of Cruise’s movies ‘ridiculous.’ Scroll on to learn further.

Brad and Tom’s alleged feud has surfaced online time and again. The former once revealed that working together in Interview With The Vampire had become a task for him, and he had resented his co-star after a point. He even shared that because of their underlying competition, they never really spoke to each other much. In 2008, Tom starred in Valkyrie, and sometime later, Brad played a similar role in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds.

Both the films, Valkyrie and Inglorious Basterds had a similar plot. The movie was about a soldier trying to take down Hitler and the Nazi party. Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise played the soldiers in their respective movies. While both movies performed well at the box office, Brad apparently did not like the latter’s film. While speaking to a German magazine Stern, he said, “It was a ridiculous movie. The Second World War could still deliver more stories and films, but I believe that Quentin put a cover on that pot.”

Brad Pitt did not stop there and further added that his movie was superior to that of Tom Cruise’s. He added, “With Basterds, everything that can be said to this genre has been said. The film destroys every symbol. The work is done, end of story.” Well, his statements grabbed headlines and sometime later, as per Indian Express, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor’s rep said, “Brad has never seen Valkyrie so this is not accurate.”

Well, the fact remained that the actors have not come together for any movie since their 1994 flick. While talking about the rapport he shared with Cruise, as per FandomWire, Brad once said, “I always thought there was this underlying competition that got in the way of any real conversation. It wasn’t nasty by any means, not at all. But it was just there, and it bugged me a bit.”

