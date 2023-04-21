Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds are evidently well-established in the world of films. The two enigmatic personas were once married together, which unfortunately fell apart. Scarlett, after so many years, has shared a rare remark on her ex-husband Ryan. Both of them are happily married to other individuals and have come a long way in life. But there were certain allegations flying about after the actor got together with Blake Lively. Keep reading to find out what the Black Widow star said about her ex.

For people who are not aware of their relationship, Scarlett and Ryan got married in 2008. They divorced shortly after in 2011. The Deadpool star is happily married to Blake, and on the other hand, Johansson is now married to Colin Jost. However, it was reported by various media outlets that ScarJo was resentful about the divorce and was allegedly jealous of Blake and Ryan’s relationship.

Scarlett Johansson recently made an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast, where she passed a rare comment on her first husband, Ryan Reynolds. Gwyneth and ScarJo have worked together in the MCU; in fact, her Black Widow first appeared in Paltro and Robert Downey Jr starrer Iron Man 2. While talking about several things, the host asked about her marriage.

Paltrow enquired Scarlett Johansson, “You’ve been married two times? Three times?” To which ScarJo replied, “Three Times”. The host excitedly responded, “Oh, that’s right! I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!” The Avengers actress giggling in the background, said, “Yes, we weren’t married very long…” while Paltrow jumped in to say, “It still counts!” She continued, “We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our home.” Johansson still giggling and stopping the topic from further extending said, “He’s a good guy.”

Previously after a short period of Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds split, a source revealed to Daily Mail that both the actors were stubborn and lacked warmth in their relationship. They also alleged shared that Ryan was an overbearing control freak, traditional, while Scarlett was more independent. As per a report in US Weekly, a source told the media outlet in 2011 in reference to ScarJo, “She realized what a great catch Ryan was. Ryan would have gotten back to her. He was so totally in love. But then she flaunted Sean right after their split, and he was done.” She was linked to actor Sean Penn.

In 2019 ScarJo told Vanity Fair, “I mean, the first time I got married was 23 years old. I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticised it. I think in a way.” Well, they are now both happy with their respective partners, and that’s what matters.

