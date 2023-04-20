Russian model and television personality Irina Shayk days after spending quality time with Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio at Coachella 2023 once again managed to break the Internet after sharing a few pictures of hers in a bikini. Social media users lost their calm the moment Irina dropped gorgeous images while striking sultry poses.

Irina Shayk was recently spotted partying with Leonardo DiCaprio and rumours soon started doing the rounds on the Internet about their alleged affair. The two were clicked enjoying the concert, and interacting while hanging out in the same social group. Read on for more.

Speaking of Irina Shayk’s latest Internet-breaking images, the model on Instagram captioned the post as “Bishchella” while treating her loyal followers with multiple pictures in a stunning black bikini with a cross-over strap wrapped around her torso. Irina seems to be referencing the festival Coachella with her caption. The supermodel levelled up her fashion game with a pair of lace-up heeled boots while holding a bomber jacked in another picture. In one of the other pics, Irina opted for a pair of oversized futuristic sunglasses. She had earlier shared a few pictures too from the festival with her close to 22 million followers on Instagram. In another latest picture, she stares right into the camera while showing a fine background of the pool.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

Social media users were quick to react to Irina Shayk’s hot images. One of the users stated, “This is how I wanna look after having a kid Damn.” Whereas, another stated, “Irina is only getting younger.”

One individual asserted, “Why everyone is getting so skinny you are so beautiful but everyone is getting too skinny like 2008 trend.” And, the next one commented, “Thank you for being such an amazing inspirational human being.” One loyal fan said, “Its just perfect.”

For the uninitiated, Irina Shayk shares a 6-year-old daughter with actor Bradley Cooper, who she dated from 2015 until 2019. Prior to this, Irina was in a relationship with football star Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009 until 2015.

