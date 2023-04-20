Fashion and style increase when one is confident about oneself. Actors and actresses exude their aura through their attire. Hollywood actress Salma Hayek has been taking our breath away with her charming self on screen. She has always been really bold in terms of fashion and she knows that she possesses a killer body. Hayek never fails to flaunt it proudly. Today we brought you a throwback picture of the actress from over two decades ago and the actress personifies the saying ‘ageing like fine wine’. Scroll below to get a peep at her sultry look from the old days.

Hayek started her career with the Mexican telenovela Teresa. The actress drops jaws with her gorgeous red carpet looks and hot bikini looks. She keeps her fans updated about her daily life.

The throwback picture that we unearthed for you today was taken in 1999 for the GQ Spain magazine. Salma Hayek wore a white bikini with a sheer sarong wrapped around her waist. Hayek stood provocatively showcasing her hourglass figure and busty assets. The picture had been shared a few months ago on Twitter. And if we compare that picture with how she looks now. It only shows that she has grown more beautiful by the day, even after so many years.

The blissful white outfit stands out in the picture with sand all around it painting a picture-perfect image. The actress wore full-coverage foundation on her face with perfectly contoured and bronzed-up makeup. She had her smokey eye game on point as well. Salma Hayek’s hair is combed back and fully gelled, giving her a very s*xy and wet look. Lastly, her lips were tinted with n*de-coloured lipstick with tons of gloss over it.

For accessories, Salma Hayek only had a sleek chain necklace on her and that’s more than enough for this Mexican beauty. The Magic Mike star has our full attention! See her throwback picture for yourself here, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Salma Hayek photographed for GQ Spain 1999 pic.twitter.com/WN1iC6Ifok — 星星 (@DietAstra) December 5, 2022

