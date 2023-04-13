Salma Hayek is one of the most prominent personalities in the West who enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. The actress is 56 and doesn’t even look a day beyond 30, and today, we have got you a secret behind her glowing skin. And while some of you might think it’s disgusting, the Frida actress swears by it, and her insightful answer to this actually makes sense. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Salma is popular among fans, especially on social media, with over 23 million followers on Instagram. The actress is quite active on the photo-sharing platform and often gives fans a glimpse of her luxurious personal and professional life. Now talking about her skincare regime, during an interview once, Hayek spilled the beans on her radiant-looking skin at this age.

In a conversation with GQ, Salma Hayek said, “My grandmother taught me to never wash my face in the morning. It’s not disgusting, guys.”

Explaining the logic behind the same, Salma Hayek said, “What happens at night is your skin produces all the oils that your skin needs to look youthful. It regenerates. So, wash your skin really well at night but don’t wash the hard work off your skin in the morning.”

And you would be surprised to know that even Cameron Diaz follows this skin ritual, and it’s the last thing on her mind regularly.

