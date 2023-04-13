Mia Khalifa, who happens to be a former p*rnstar is a huge social media personality now. She often makes headlines for her sultry pictures and videos online, and fans love her candid nature. Rapper Wiz Khalifa took to his Instagram account and shared a photo with Mia with a hilarious caption, and it is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. Two Khalifas in one picture, that’s a dream come true for all their fans. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Mia and Wiz both enjoy a massive fan following among their fans, with 27 and 40 million followers on Instagram respectively. Both the Khalifa’s are candid, and down to earth, and their fans love them for who they are.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, talking about their latest picture, Wiz Khalifa took to his Instagram account and shared a photo with Mia Khalifa with a caption that read, “They wanna smoke Khalifa🤘🏽” Replying to the post, Mia commented, “Burj Khalifa punching the air right now.”

Take a look at their picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa)

Later Memezar shared the picture on their Instagram with a caption that read, “This needs to happen😂”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMEZAR • Comedy and Culture (@memezar)

Reacting to Memezar’s post on Instagram, a user commented, “Mia and Burj😍 one knows for the height the other for the depth 🔥👏”

Another user commented, “Im’a tell ma kids this was Bob Marley and Cher”

A third commented, “Keeping up with the Khalifas”

A fourth user commented, “Lot of Khalifa in a single picture 😂”

What are your thoughts on Mia Khalifa and Wiz Khalifa posing for a picture together? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Ready To Date Again, Pete Davidson Met Chase Sui’s Family, The Duo Is Finally Moving On? Details Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News