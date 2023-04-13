Pedro Pascal is one of the busiest and also one of the most popular stars on the planet right now. The Chile-American actor is currently basking in the success of his two shows i.e. The Last Of Us and The Mandalorian season 3. While the actor always remains in the spotlight, Pedro recently opened up about his trans sister Lux Pascal dubbing her as powerful and how protective he is when it comes to her younger sibling.

Pedro Pascal’s trans sister Lux is 17 years younger than him who will soon receive an M.F.A. (Master of Fine Arts) at Juilliard. Lux came out of the closet in 2021 and then appeared on the cover of the Spanish-language Ya magazine. Read on to know what Pedro has to say about his strong sister.

In his recent interview with Esquire, Pedro Pascal claimed that his protective side is lethal but he needs his sister more than she needs him. The 48-year-old actor first stated, “She ruled the household right away. When my older sister and I would visit, we were like intruders. Our mother was her mother, but for us to think that we were entitled to this woman’s attention in any way was absurd.” When asked about how he and Lux deal with the situation where people have not been kind to the trans community, Pedro shared, “I wouldn’t want to speak on her behalf, but she is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known.” He added, “My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”

Pedro’s sister on the cover of her Spanish-language Ya magazine had described the actor as “an important part” serving as “a guide” and “one of the first people to gift” her with the tools to shape her identity.

On the work front, Pedro Pascal is rumoured to score his first Emmy award for his performance in The Last Of Us. The actor will soon be seen in a 30-minute queer western called Strange Way of Life. The short has been directed by Pedro Almodóvar and will be screened at the coveted Cannes Film Festival in May 2023.

