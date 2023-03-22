Pedro Pascal, who is often called the Internet’s daddy, is currently enjoying the success of his hit HBO series, The Last of Us. Before playing the lead in hit shows, the actor played many side and minor roles in many prime shows and movies. However, the actor was once in the running to play a role in The Vampire Diaries. Read on to find out what actually happened!

Pedor’s new series, The Last of Us, which is based on the game of the same name, has created a lot of buzz. His character of Joel, who is accompanied by Ellie, is a pair connected through the harshness of the world as it is infected by Cordyceps fungus. The series has become the most-watched series on HBO Max.

During a podcast interview for Entertainment Weekly, The Vampire Diaries executive producer Julie Plec revealed how she was “obsessed” with Pedro Pascal. She revealed that The Last of Us actor also auditioned for the role of Marcel but could not get the role as he was “on the older side”.

As Pedro Pascal was the frontrunner to take on the role in The CW’s hit vampire series, Julie added, “I was in full Pedro Pascal fangirl mode and was just like, oh my god, he’s so great. But Charles, like, I mean, ‘I am the king’, right? He just had that swagger.”

Charles Michael Davis was 28 years old when he read for the role in The Vampire Diaries in 2013, and Pedro Pascal is ten years his senior. As vampires are immortal, the showrunners wanted someone younger, and Davis was the unanimous decision for the character. Additionally, Davis appeared not only on The Vampire Diaries but also on all five seasons of the spinoff The Originals, which received a lot of appreciation.

It can also be said that the rejection came as a blessing in disguise for Pedro Pascal as he went on with much better projects in the future!

