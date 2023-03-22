Selena Gomez in a wedding dress is something that is going to shatter millions of hearts into zillions of pieces. And precisely that happened as she dropped her pictures in a gorgeous wedding dress from the sets of her show Only Murders in the Building Season 3. The pictures of Selena in a wedding dress are breaking the internet, and her fans can’t keep calm. Scroll down to look at the beautiful bride and find out what netizens think of it.

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, and Cara Delevingne, besides Gomez in key roles. The mystery comedy-drama first started streaming in 2021. The series has also welcomed Hollywood star Meryl Streep, and it is available on Disney+.

In the pictures posted by Selena Gomez on her Instagram account, we can see the actress wearing a stunning wedding ball gown and lace veil. The off-shoulder dress has a sweetheart neckline with lace work on it. Her hair is tied in a bun with a few locks across her face. She donned bold red lipstick giving the splash of colour needed to balance out the look. She has white gloves on her hands and most interestingly, she is wearing a pair of white boots.

See the image here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

As soon as Selena Gomez’s pictures in the wedding gown from the sets of her show went viral netizens took to the comment section to praise the beauty of the actress/singer. Some even dragged her ex Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber into it. One of the users, wrote, “Justin punching the air right now,” another one commented, “Hailey running to put her wedding dress back on.”

A third one wrote, “justin bieber hurting bad right now… i feel sorry for him.”

While one of the fourth users wrote, “Justin Bieber is changing his phone wallpaper”

Others simply admired the beauty of Selena Gomez, among them one user wrote, “Only MOTHERS in the Building” followed by, “Fairy tale and a fairy right there.” And many of the comments said, “she is so pretty.” You can catch her glimpse on Twitter too, here take a look-

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

