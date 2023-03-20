Charlie Puth is one of the most loved artists in the pop culture world. His songs have been chartbuster hits, and the singer has a massive fan following, which makes him one of the most influential singers. However, the singer once took a dig at Justin Bieber during his show and yelled, “F*ck you, Justin Bieber”, while singing We Don’t Talk Anymore, which features Jutsin’s ex, Selena Gomez. Read on for more details!

Selena and Justin were once lovebirds and were the ‘popular’ couple when they both initially started their careers. However, both of them are once again in a new controversy after Hailey Bieber reportedly bullied Selena Gomez about her appearance. This caused a stir of controversies after their fans started calling out and taking their sides!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amidst all the controversy, an old video of Charlie Puth is resurfacing on the internet where he is seen yelling, ‘F*ck you, Justin Bieber”. The singer is seen performing, We Don’t Talk Anymore, during the show with a piano. Interestingly, the song of the video also has Selena Gomez. It was also rumoured that Charlie and Selena. Justin was Selena’s ex; that’s why Charlie Puth called out Justin Bieber.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @reyanna6c

Reacting to the video, a user said, “And then they made “Stay” together. The level of understanding between these artists.” Commenting upon their rumoured relationship, a user said, “I would ship Selena & Charlie”

Adding to Selena and Chalie’s rumored relationship, another user added, “Bro I think Charlie should’ve dated Selena ngl”. As Chalie Puth dropped another song, a user said, “and then he just dropped out “I warned myself”.

However, Charlie Puth later apologised to Justin Bieber for the act. They both also worked together on a song, “Stay”, which was a chartbuster hit! Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: ‘Crash Landing On You’ Stars Hyun Bin & Son Ye-Jin Are Really Heading For Divorce Within One Year Of Marriage? Find Out The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News