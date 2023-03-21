Taylor Swift makes her fans groove to her tracks during her most-anticipated Eras tour. The Grammy-winning singer kickstarted her time with two shows in Glendale, Arizona, and set the stage on fire with her performance. However, the concerts did not only have music and dance but also a lot of glamour exuded by the Tay.

Taylor is making sure to be all blinky during her ongoing tour with her breathtaking fits. She left everyone spellbound with her looks throughout the two shows, and here are the best picks among them.

The Slinky-Blinky Bodysuit

On the first day of her concert, the 33-year-old opened with her track Lover in a sparkling Versace bodysuit with blue, purple and silver stones studded all over. The sleeveless bodysuit perfectly hugged Taylor Swift’s body and was paired with transparent mesh stockings. The singer completed her look with boots, her iconic bangs hairdo and glammed-up makeup with red lips.

The Bejewelled Crystal Black Bodysuit

Further in the night, Taylor Swift slipped into another bodysuit, a black one. The sequin and crystal embroidered bodysuit with fringe necklaces were custom-made by Oscar de la Renta. Tay wore matching black knee-high boots with underneath red detailing to complete her look.

The Glittery T-shirt & Blazer

The Love Story singer was scintillating “Lavender Haze” in a custom Oscar de la Renta aurora borealis sequin embroidered t-shirt dress. It is safe to say that Taylor sparkled in the glittery outfit and made it oh-so-trendy with a lavender faux fur coat.

The Two-Piece Shimmery Affair

Lastly, Taylor Swift donned a lime green two-piece set, which included a shimmery bralette and matching mini skirt, by Roberto Cavalli. Tay showed a lot of skin in the glittery outfit with bejewelled fringes and symmetric detailing. She kept the makeup the same as before and put on a pair of matching sparkly green boots.

We cannot wait for more of Taylor’s look from the rest of her Eras tour.

