Selena Gomez is not only a celebrity she is an inspiration to all. Gomez embraces herself with utmost love and preaches to others about self-care too. She is not only the queen of hearts but also the queen of fashion and never shies away from trying out bold fashion. She is a sport when it comes to fun photoshoots like the time she was photographed for Interview Magazine in 2020. Catch a glimpse and know about her look when she posed in a figure-hugging jumpsuit below!

Gomez recently became the most followed woman on Instagram with 400 million followers, now exceeding 401 million. She has been in the news lately because of all the drama with Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. But she has emerged as a winner, and the Selenators are all beaming with joy.

Selena Gomez was photographed by Eli Russell Linnetz for Interview Magazine back in 2020. The throwback picture we brought to you today will surely make you drop it all and gaze at Queen Sel as she rocked the rugged racy latex jumpsuit. The throwback image has been shared on Twitter. She is wearing a black-coloured sleeveless figure-hugging jumpsuit with a red border along the side of the outfit.

Selena Gomez completely channelled her inner punk for this temperature-raising photoshoot. She completely transformed into a bada** machinist but a hot one to crash land every fan’s heart. For makeup, she opted for a glossy one keeping in touch with the theme of the shoot. She sported winged liners perfectly glowing full coverage makeup and well-moisturised lips.

The highlight of her look apart from her glorious self was her hairstyle. Selena Gomez sported tightly braided pigtails. Sel’s rowdy look, unlike her soft and very lady-like self, makes it even more alluring.

Take a look at the picture below:

