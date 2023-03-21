Shakira and Gerard Pique ruled headlines after news of their separation surfaced. The duo parted ways, and it became a public affair as the Hips Don’t Lie singer accused the former Barcelona defender of cheating. After their traumatic split, a lot of details came out, however, now another shocking detail has been doing the rounds that Shakira’s mother-in-law knew that his son was cheating on the singer. Like, what? Scroll below to read the details!

Gerard and his girlfriend Clara Chia remained in the news for the longest time & received a lot of flak for their relationship as well as netizens called her a home wrecker. It was reported that Shakira cried on the shoulders of her MIL after she learned that Pique was cheating on her. But now, a shocking claim has been made by journalist Lauera Fa that she was already aware of the affair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to journalist Laura Fa, “Everything is because when the relationship between Pique and Clara Chia began, they took refuge in a house that Pique’s parents have in Cabrils (Spain).” The Spanish outlet further added, “While Shakira cried on the shoulder of her mother-in-law, she was an accomplice in hiding this new relationship.”

Notably, the revelation has just come after it was reported that Shakira has built a wall between her and Gerard’s parent’s home, who lives right next to the singer. It was said that the Waka Waka singer’s relationship turned sour with Pique’s parents changed after she saw them spending time with Chia right after their breakup. In fact, it has also been alleged that Shakira has asked her sons to stop calling Montserrat, ‘ grandmother.’

For the unversed, Shakira and Gerard Pique parted ways last year. After the split of the couple, Pique moved on with Chia Clara, who used to work in his company.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Marvel Veteran Victoria Alonso Exits After 17 Years, Viral Tweet Blames Her For Creating Toxic Work Environment Amid The Chaos

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News