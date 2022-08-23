‘Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)’ singer Shakira needs no introduction. She often hits the headlines with her professional endeavours. However, now the singer is trending on the internet for her recent separation from her ex-husband Barcelona football player Gerad Pique and a kissing video going viral of his on social media.

Advertisement

Post-separation from Shakira, Gerad Pique went public with his new relationship with a student named Clara Chia Marti, who is a PR student at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia. Their kissing video went viral over a few hours, stirring a lot of controversies.

Advertisement

Recently, Shakira has been spotted with her kids strolling in a park, looking sad and desolate. According to reports, she has been fuming with rage after Pique broke a deal to keep his relationship under the wraps after his kissing video went viral.

Now, as per a report in The Sun, a paparazzi Jordi Martin who works for a Spanish TV programme El Gordo y La Flaca shared pictures of Shakira looking sad and wrote in the caption, “I’ve been following Shakira for 12 years. I’ve followed her around the world. The day after the images of Gerard Pique kissing Clara went around the planet, I went to Shakira’s house. I want to thank her because I know how bad things are going for her. Couples can break up and absolutely nothing happens but Gerard is acting badly and is causing damage.”

For those who don’t know, Shakira and Pique have two children, Milan and Sasha. Shakira and Pique parted their ways after 12 years in June. Even though the singer hasn’t revealed the real reason behind their split, as per reports, the ex-couple have agreed to a temporary custody. While Pique wants the kids to stay with him in Barcelona, Shakira wants to keep them with her in Miami.

What are your thoughts about Shakira and Pique’s situation? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Joker 2: Joaquin Phoenix & Team To Ditch The Iconic Staircase As Base Shifts To California For A Whopping Tax Credit – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram