The world has not been the same since the bosses at Warner Bros. confirmed Joker 2 aka Joker: Folie á Deux. It got even more exciting as a few days later Lady Gaga took the stage and announced her entry into the movie for a yet undisclosed character (speculated to be Harley Quinn). Fans from across the globe are now curious and awaiting the movie that will at least take 2 years to hit the big screen. But making news about the same now is the rumor that the makers are now ditching the iconic staircase that Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck.

For the unversed, starring Pheonix, Joker was about the Clown Prince Of Crime and his rise in Gotham. The movie has many iconic sequences that have got registered in the minds of the fans. One of them is the staircase sequence in Bronx, that was shot as Gotham and Arthur did the victory dance on it.

But as per new reports, the makers are now shifting the base for Joker 2 to California and will shoot the movie in the Tinsel town. Which means that they either have to resurrect the set because the one they shot the first part is partially a real-life location in the Bronx. Read on to know the reason behind the shift.

We Got This Covered in their story reveals that Joker 2 or Joker: Folie á Deux will be shot in California for Tax credits. The report says that the California government is offering the makers a Tax Credit of $12.6 Million to shoot in their country under California Film Commission’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program. This has certainly motivated the makers to shift the base. The budget of the movie is close to $100 Million (precise estimation is $98.7 Million), which is double of the first.

Thanking the California Film Commission’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program in a statement writer-director Tod Phillips lauded Los Angeles for having “more resources” for making films than any other city. “Having spent the last several years filming in iconic locales here in the U.S. and around the globe, I’m looking forward to returning to work in the place I call home and to serving the state by bringing a project of this scope to California,” he wrote.

Joker 2 or Joker: Folie á Deux is expected to hit shores across the globe on October 4, 2024. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

