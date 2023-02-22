Gerard Piqué and his newly reported girlfriend Clara Chia are not having a good time in public as they are facing massive backlash from fans. Earlier, they used to get comments from netizens on social media, but this time, they were kicked out of a restaurant as they went to dine in. Read on to find out what happened.

After parting ways with Shakira and ending their relationship of over a decade, Piqué has been facing backlash from everyone. Adding more fire to the controversy was the pop star’s recent diss track on the footballer. While replying to the diss track, the Barcelona defender took a dig at the song and their controversies grew.

Ever since Piqué and Clara started meeting in public, they have been in the spotlight of the media and paparazzi. As reported by Marca, a video has been circulating on TikTok showing a Japanese restaurant owner in Barcelona allegedly kicking out Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend because of his love for Shakira. Reportedly, the waiter refused to serve the couple, and Piqué ’s new love, Clara got upset when she left the restaurant.

Below is the video that has been circulating all over the internet that shows Piqué and Clara leaving the restaurant. The text on the video reads, “Clara Chia and Piqué went out to eat at a restaurant and the owner is a fan of Shakira and personally ran to Clara Chia Marti”. While there has been no confirmation about the video, it definitely seemed like they both went hungrily.

A restaurant owner in Barcelona kicked out Piqué and his girlfriend because of his love for Shakira. pic.twitter.com/O8iwsP6S1z — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) February 21, 2023

Gerard Piqué and Shakira had fans separated into teams who would fight social media battles against each other. However, no one expected that the social media brawl would come down to a dinner table! Let us know what you think about their controversies.

