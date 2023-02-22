Pop star Avril Lavigne made headlines last year after she announced her engagement with Derek Smith, aka Mod Sun. The couple posted photos from their romantic proposal and made their relationship Instagram official. While it has been less than 11 months since their engagement, a new report claims that duo has broken up.

Avril began her musical career at an early age and was shot to fame when she was just 16 years old. During the early years of her musical career, Avril scored eight Grammy nominations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite not being regularly active on social media, the Canadian singer has always been vocal about her relationships. She often makes appearances on Mod Sun’s social media handles. However, as per a new report, Avril and Mod Sun are no longer a couple.

According to People magazine, Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are no longer together. The source of the magazine revealed that both Avril and Mod Sun were together on and off for the past two months and have now called it quits.

The duo’s break-up reports have come less than a week after the Complicated singer sparked dating rumours with rapper Tyga. Several photos of the two surfaced on the internet as they were spotted hugging after visiting a restaurant. However, an insider confirmed to the magazine that Avril Lavigne and Tyga do not have a romantic relationship and are “genuinely friends.”

Avril and Mod Sun first met in early 2021 as they collaborated on their single Flames. It did not take long for the two to spark romance rumours. Last year in March, the two got engaged and announced the same on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne)

Avril Lavigne was earlier married to Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010. She later tied the knot with Chad Kroeger in 2013 but their marriage went on for only two years.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Is Marvel Planning To Give Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow A Huge Comeback After Taking Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man Off The Table? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News