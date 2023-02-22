Every member of the Friends cast, whether it is Maggie Wheeler (Janice), Brad Pitt or Cole Sprouse (Ben) is extra special to its massive fan base. Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry played the leading roles in the iconic series. But do you remember Paul Rudd aka Mike who had a happy ending with Phoebe?

Phoebe Buffay’s boyfriend Mike Hannigan was seen on and off on the show. They eventually get married by the finale episode. But the actor seemingly has no idea if there exists a Friends WhatsApp group and says he’s not a part of it. Scroll below for details.

In a conversation with Heart, the host asked, “Is there a Friends’ WhatsApp group?” To this, Paul Rudd responded, “If there is, I am not on it.” A voice in the background could be heard saying, “What a shame!”

The reporter then tells Paul Rudd, “I am going to thank you for being in Friends because Friends still on at my house. Did you have a lot of fun doing it?”

To this, the Ant-Man actor responded, “Yeah I did, it was really fun and they were great. The whole thing was a bit surreal, I must say you know to be a part of that because I came on really late at the end.”

Recently Paul Rudd confessed that he felt ‘strange’ to be a part of the Friends finale episode. Asked about the same, he responded, “I mean I was in the last episode and I just thought, I shouldn’t be here. This is..I’m getting like a front row seats..I am not supposed to see they were all crying. It was all emotional. Yeah, cool and I was just like woah! It was really, I mean, it was I felt very privileged but I was also like, I just I don’t..I just want to sit back here and not get in the way.”

