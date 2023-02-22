Holding a grudge only hurts oneself, and Selena Gomez, who mostly spreads messages of love and positivity, seems to believe tha same in life, years after feud with Bella Hadid over The Weeknd. Selena proved that at least there is no bad blood on her end with her recent video lyp syncing Bella’s lines; the highlight of it all is how she addresses Hadid. Read on to find out more.

For the unversed, Bella and the Canadian singer dated around 2015-16 before parting ways, and the latter soon began dating Selena, which became the root cause of the coldness. Reportedly both of them unfollowed one another on social media. Later, in 2019, Selena started following Bella again, and now she is again showing love to her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Selena Gomez took to her TikTok, lip-synced to Hadid’s viral video, with the audio, “So my name… my name is Bella Hadid”. The caption put on the clip by Gomez read, “I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid.” She even shared a story on Instagram with her pic and wrote on it, “Instead, this is me. I accidentally laminated my brows too much. My name is Selena Gomez.”

Take a look at Selena Gomez’s viral video below:

🎥 Selena Gomez via TikTok Stories brincando com o áudio viral de Bella Hadid. “Meu nome é Selena Gomez”. 😂 pic.twitter.com/h3APPbUuDD — Portal Selena Brasil | Fan Account (@PortalSelenaBR) February 21, 2023

Selena Gomez even posted a pic of Bella on her Instagram story section with the caption ‘#girlcrush’.

Coincidentally or intentionally, a few hours later, Kylie Jenner posted a closeup of her eyebrows, tagging Hailey Bieber into it. Hmmm… We wonder! Even the internet noticed that and one of the Twitter users posted the clip. Here take a look:

Hailey Bieber back at it again bullying Selena Gomez. Kylie has the nerve to do this after being bullied herself, disgusting #MeanGirls pic.twitter.com/B1VsSivSOK — ☁️ (@RudyRaeee) February 22, 2023

Again rewinding, Selena Gomez once caught Justin Bieber, her then-boyfriend, fooling around with Kendall Jenner, who is currently the BFF of Hailey Baldwin/Bieber. It’s a bit confusing!

Returning to Selena and Bella Hadid, the former was spotted kissing The Weeknd a short time after he broke up with Bella, but as per E! News, the supermodel and the Canadian singer got back again in 2018 before officially parting ways in 2019.

Must Read: Will Smith Get Called ‘Definition Of Hypocrite’ By Redditors After The Actor Allegedly Humiliating Margot Robbie In A Deep Fake Clip Goes Viral!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News