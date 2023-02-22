Patrick Stewart is one of the most popular actors in International cinema. He is well known for his stoic roles as wisdom Captain Picard in Star Trek and of course, Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise. However, he once had an embarrassing story to tell on a popular show.

But despite playing ahem, eggheads during his career, it seems the actor didn’t realise he had a foreskin for his entire life until his wife pointed it out to him and later his doctor. Scroll down to know more.

Patrick Stewart once appeared on The Graham Norton Show wherein he revealed an intimate factoid. The X-Men actor said, “One night with my wife, as you do, we were talking about stuff and I mentioned my circumcision and she said, ‘You’re not circumcised.’ I said, ‘What do you mean? That’s ridiculous, I should know’. All my life my mother has told me it was fashionable at the time.”

“I happened to be seeing my doctor the next day for a check-up, so while he was down there I said, ‘By the way, my wife and I have had a little disagreement. I am circumcised, aren’t I?’,” said the English actor.

Patrick Stewart then added, “He took a closer look and said, ‘No! I am Jewish, and definitely know the difference!'” Sir Patrick instantly regretted telling the story, as he remembered that his grandchildren would be watching the show. Hugh Jackman, who plays the role of Wolverine in the X-Man franchise, also accompanied the actor and was seen having a good laugh.

The veteran English actor was last seen reprising the role of Professor X for a surprise cameo in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and fans will soon see the return of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

