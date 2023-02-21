James Cameron is a name known across the globe as he is the man behind the all-time superhit films like Titanic and Avatar. The filmmaker, who is currently riding high with the success of his third over $2 billion film Avatar: The Way of Water, has shared that he is waiting to direct his pet project, the adaptation of The Last Train From Hiroshima.

The famed director revealed that he wants to make this film before the fourth film in the Avatar franchise comes out. For those who don’t know, Cameron has been keen to adapt the book, The Last Train From Hiroshima: The Survivors Look Back, by author Charles R Pellegrino. For the same, James had also spoken to the late Tsutomu Yamaguchi – the only known survivor of both the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings. Read on to know all he had to say.

During a recent interaction with The Los Angeles Times, filmmaker James Cameron got candid about taking out time from the production of Avatar 4 for the adaptation of The Last Train From Hiroshima. Stating that he feels it is necessary to make the film – especially with the war in Ukraine and resurgent nationalism in the US, he said, “We live in a more precarious world than we thought we did. I think the Hiroshima film would be as timely as ever, if not more so. It reminds people what these weapons really do when they’re used against human targets.”

Talking about James Cameron’s films, the filmmaker has three over $2 billion films. These include his Titanic – which was recently re-released in theatres, with $2.2428 billion, Avatar with a global box office collection of $2.92 billion and Avatar: The Way of Water’s $2.2433 billion global collection.

Talking about the novel, it documents life in both Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the times preceding, during, and following the aftermath of the atomic bombings of Japan by the United States. The story mainly focuses on various survivors of the bombings, including Tsutomu Yamaguchi, who has been verified to have survived the impact of both attacks.

Which James Cameron film would you want to see first – Avatar 4 or his adaptation of The Last Train From Hiroshima? Let us know in the comments.

