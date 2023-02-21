If there’s one legal battle that will go down in history from Hollywood it would be Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ugly divorce battle which wasn’t only exhausting to read about but also made some shocking revelations about the couple’s personal life. Depp’s daughter and model Lily-Rose Depp has always refrain from talking about his father’s life and has been maintaining a distance with Amber’s courtroom drama, but now, if the new reports are to be believed, her model friend and actress Cara Delevingne used her name to get close to Heard and Lily is apparently upset with this. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Reportedly, Cara and Heard were also seeing each other post the actress’ separation with Depp which has left Lily devastated. Cara and Lily became friends because of their work relationship with Chanel and the luxury brand also shared their picture way back in 2015. But reportedly, after Cara and Heard’s kissing footage went viral on social media, it left Lily disheartened.

According to a report by The Things, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle didn’t just involve the ex-couple but also their friends and family. The courtroom drama reportedly stained Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp’s friendship with her longtime friend Cara Delevingne who started seeing Amber post her separation from the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor.

Ever since the trial began, the two friends were never spotted together and prior to that, they would chill together very often. The reports also state that Cara Delevigne reportedly took Lily-Rose Depp’s reference to get close to Johnny Depp which has left the model devastated.

According to the publication, social media users didn’t let the opportunity go and mocked Cara for her unfaithful behaviour with her friend Lily. A user wrote, “What’s really horrible is how fake Cara Delevingne is. Here she is pictured with Lily-Rose in 2015 and then in 2017, seemingly as her friend. And all the while, she cheated and remained friends with Amber. Where is the shame?”

Another user wrote, “Do you know that Cara D is a friend of Lily-Rose Depp? The daughter of the man she slept with his wife behind his back in his apartment. Cara is a hypocrite.”

What are your thoughts on Cara Delevingne and Lily-Rose Depp’s friendship getting stained because of the latter’s alleged relationship with Amber Heard? Tell us in the space below.

