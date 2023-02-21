Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been painting headlines for the last few days owing to the news of their breakup. The speculations of their breakup began before Valentine’s Day and it was reported that Megan has found a suspicious message on Kelly’s phone. However, she later clarified that there is no third-party interference in her relationship. They are undeniably one of the hottest couples in Hollywood, and today we bring to you one of their first encounters with each other. Scroll below to read the details!

Megan and Kelly are madly in love with each other. From commenting on each other’s social media posts to rooting for each other, they never miss a chance to shell out some major couple goals. Amid their breakup rumours, we bring to you a throwback to when Megan saw Kelly for the first time and went on to say that he smells like weed.

Megan Fox has now clarified that there is no third-party interference in her relationship and it’s common to have fights in a relationship. After all, it makes the bond stronger, right? However, amid the breakup rumours of Megan and Kelly, we bring to you the sweet memory of their first interaction. Fox once recalled her first encounter with his boyfriend at a party a few years before they dating during an interview with British GQ Style and had said,

For the unversed, Megan Fox was previously married to Brain Austin Green for ten years before parting ways in 2020. Interestingly, in the same year, she met MGK, and after dating for years, they got engaged last year and left their fans in complete awe.

