While comedian Pete Davidson is known for his comedy stints, he also has a reputation for dating beautiful and popular women, especially after he went out with Kim Kardashian. Soon after his relationship with Kim ended, Pete briefly dated Emily Ratajkowski. As he has been in the headlines for his love affairs for a long time, Kim Kardashian once revealed why “hot girls” fall for him.

Kim and Pete’s relationship, which went on for months, grabbed a lot of attention. The duo met during Kardashian’s SNL debut in 2021 and soon began dating. They were spotted kissing on the show as a part of a skit. As the two were often spotted going out on dates together, they faced massive online backlash from Kim’s ex-husband Kanye.

Last year in October, Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson in an episode of The Kardashians Season 2. For the unversed, Kim and Pete called off their relationship in August 2022, after dating for nine months. The episode was shot in February 2022 when the duo was still together.

In the episode, Kim Kardashian could not help but laud her then-boyfriend. She mentioned how Pete has the “best heart” and added that he has a certain reputation when it comes to dating. The SKIMS founder said, “I feel like people, they have this, like, idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does.” “But he’s just the sweetest, most thoughtful person,” Kim added. Pete also appeared in the show’s second season.

Soon after parting ways with Kim Kardashian, the SNL alum was spotted going on dates with Emily Ratajkowski. However, the two reportedly did not date for long and Davidson is now allegedly dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders. Pete has been earlier linked to Margaret Qualley, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber.

