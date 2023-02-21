Sydney Sweeney, who rose to fame after her titular run in the Euphoria series as Cassie Howard, became wildly popular overnight. She enjoys a massive number of followers around 14.4 million on her Instagram handle, who not only admire her for her acting skills but also her uber-cool fashion sense. Sydney has a sartorial choice when it comes to fashion, and we have got proof of the same quite many times.

Sydney has never missed a chance to mesmerise us with her gorgeousness and styling sense. She has always put her best fashion foot forward, be it at the red carpet or an event or a photoshoot or at a vacation. Her IG handle is filled with amazing fashionable looks.

Last night at the Berlinale (Berlin Film Festival) red carpet, Sydney Sweeney made an appearance looking all hot, s*xy and served a bad b*tch version of herself as she wore a sheer black dress from the Giorgio Armani collection. She shared the pictures on her Instagram handle where her outfit can be seen featuring sequins, a square neckline with sleek sleeves, and the actress flaunted her skin through the skin-showing dress. Sydney concealed her n*pples with pasties and completed the look with a pair of dainty ear studs and a bracelet.

Here’s the post:

Every time she jiggled in that outfit; our hearts skipped a beat as the dress had sequin fringe detailing in layers. Sydney Sweeney went for an all-black look as she paired it with black pump heels. For makeup, the actress chose Armani Beauty beauty products, and with full coverage of dewy foundation, blushed cheeks, defined brows, soft winged liner, mascara-covered lashes and powerful red lips, she completed the look. Sydney kept her pin-straight hair open.

Sydney Sweeney knows how to carry herself in whatever she wears. And well, she surely knows how to make her way into our hearts. Let us know did you like her Berlinale red carpet look?

