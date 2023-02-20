American actor Paul Rudd is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood. He is known for playing the role of Mike Hannigan in Friends and Scott Lang in the MCU and Ant-Man film series. But do you know Paul, who started his career with TV shows in the ’90s, has a massive net worth now? Scroll down to know more.

The Hollywood actor is one of the few actors who earned the title of Sexiest Man Alive and prefer to keep their personal life away from the limelight. He has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in July 2015.

Having worked for more than three decades in Hollywood, Paul Rudd has amassed a massive wealth and has diversified his investments in various luxury properties, swanky cars, and many more. His net worth is estimated to be $75 Million (approximately Rs. 620 crores). The Forbes report claims that Paul took home a pay cheque of $8 million (Rs. 66 crores approximately) for his performance in Avengers: Endgame. Let’s take a look at what contributes to his massive net worth.

Paul Rudd’s Properties

The 53-year-old Hollywood actor, who is married to Julie Yaeger — a screenwriter, and producer, resides in Rhinebeck, New York, with his family. Rudd disclosed that he had an Irish pub in his basement in a conversation with GQ, irrespective of the fact that there is virtually no information about his house online. “I have a pub in my house in upstate New York. It’s totally free! That’s the great thing about having your own pub,” said Rudd.

Investments

Paul Rudd is also the proprietor of a candy store in Rhinebeck, New York. After a mutual friend passed away suddenly, the Ant-Man star and fellow actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan bought his store. Morgan also spoke about their choice to purchase the store as well with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. He said, “The first guy I met in this town called Rhinebeck was Ira, and he owned this candy store. He passed away a few years ago and Paul and I had been friends for a while and we just didn’t want [the store] to turn into a smoothie stand or something.”

Expensive Cars

The Ant-Man actor may choose a low-key lifestyle, but the collection of vehicles he keeps in his garage is the stuff of motorhead fantasies. The actor is the proud owner of an Aston Martin V12 Vantage, which costs an astounding Rs. 3.5 crore. The supercar accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h in under 3.5 seconds thanks to its powerful 502 horsepower 6.5-liter V12 engine.

Rudd also has a Mercedes-Benz S-Class valued at roughly Rs. 1.73 crores, a Range Rover Vogue valued at Rs. 2.26 crore, and a few more expensive and opulent vehicles including a Cadillac Escalade parked in his garage.

