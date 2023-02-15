Johnny Depp is one of the most loved actors across the globe despite being involved in different legal battles. While his recent defamation battle with former wife Amber Heard was in the news, the actor hasn’t had many theatrical releases. Despite this, the actor has an impressive network and owns some expensive properties, vehicles and even once owned an island.

And today, we are talking to you about Johnny’s private island in the Bahamas. FYI: The island now belongs to author JK Rowling as she purchased it from the actor in 2016 for $75 million. Read on to know all island and the different things it has.

As reported by Tuko, Johnny Depp acquired the secluded private island in the Bahamas in 2004 for a whopping $3.6 million. Johnny Depp’s Island, Popularly known as Little Halls Pond Cay, it’s said that the actor purchased an island, around 18 hectares (45 acres), as he was captivated by the Island while filming the Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

This island is located in the Exuma Land and Sea Park protected area of the Bahamas and neighbours the homes and properties owned by famous celebrities like Eddie Murphy and David Copperfield. This island held sentimental value for Johnny Deep as it was on one of its six beaches that actor wedded his wife Amber Heard. This private locale served as Depp’s place to unwind and let his troubles blow away. Besides serving as his wedding venue, this property is also said to have hosted the cast crew of the Caribbean series.

The ‘Edward Scissorhands’ actor had a deep connection with the island and its creatures and even named a few of them – like Iggy the friendly Iguana that he named Iggy.

Talking about Johnny Depp’s island, it features a ranch-style house with a stunning 360-degree view of the Island. Its entrance has a magnificent main house, a two-bedroom yurt, a beach house and a roundhouse outfitted with a bedroom. It also has six beautiful white sand beaches, a lagoon surrounded by palm trees and solar-powered lodgings – including a beach house and a bamboo yurt.

The six beaches are named after people very special to him – his former wife, Vanessa Paradis, his children Lily-Rose Melody and Jack and his idols, Hunter S. Thompson (Gonzo beach) and Marlon Brando (Brando beach).

Johnny Depp once upon a time also owned a yacht – costing a whopping $8 million, to help him access the island better. However, he sold the vehicle due to its high maintenance – reportedly its monthly maintenance expense costs $400,000 sometimes. Johnny sold the Island to JK Rowling in 2016 for $75 million. The reason for this was reported to be that it troubled him with memories of his ex-wife Amber Heard.

