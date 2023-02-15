On the day of love, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner opted for a Galentine’s celebration with her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. The duo seemingly went out to mark the day in twinning outfits and shared some glimpses from their meet. While the two are known for their close bond, a picture of them kissing has left fans puzzled.

Jenner and Karanikolaou have been friends for over a decade. The two first met at the age of 13 and since then have remained close friends. They often make appearances on each other’s Instagram profiles and are spotted partying together.

Much like other celebs, Kylie Jenner also shared a Valentine’s Day post but with a twist. The KUWTK alum chose to celebrate the day with her gal pal Anastasia Karanikolaou and took the internet by storm with their mushy pictures. In the photos, the duo could be seen wearing matching black leather jackets and baggy jeans, as they posed while holding each other close on a basketball court. Kylie wore a black crop top underneath her oversized jacket and completed her look with a pair of sneakers. She also showered hugs and pecks on Anastasia in a few snaps. However, it was the picture in which the two were kissing each other on the lips that caught netizens’ attention.

Take a look at the pictures ! Click here.

Many fans assumed a romantic relationship between the two, while others thought they are finally “coming out.” An Instagram user wrote, “So is this finally the announcement?” while another penned, “Is this her coming out.” Some were seemingly thrilled to see the pictures as they showered Kylie Jenner with love in the comment section. Sharing the pictures, Jenner wrote, “forever valentine.”

Kylie Jenner was reportedly last dating Travis Scott, with whom she shares her five-year-old daughter Stormi and one-year-old son, Aire. The reports of Kylie and Travis’ break up came out after the mother of two went on a vacation in Aspen with her kids alone.

