Marvel has stepped into its Phase 5 with the film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors in pivotal roles. Even though it has received positive responses from the critics, it seems the audience is not liking it as the Rotten Tomatoes rating is out and from the looks of it, it has got an even lower rating than Thor: Love and Thunder. Scroll below to know more!

Ant-Man 3 early reviews are out and in India, it will premiere on February 17, 2023. A few days ago we covered the critics’ reviews, and even though it got a mixed reaction, mostly it was a positive response. Everyone lauded the storyline and Kang’s villainous character and felt every ounce of emotion in the movie.

Well, now, Rotten Tomatoes have revealed its rating and with a score of 64% from 39 reviews so far, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stoop even below Thor: Love and Thunder which got 89% from 111 reviews. This has been leading to speculation that Marvel is facing its downfall, whereas DC is rising. The overall consensus is leaning towards the negative side. Roger’s Movie Nation gave Ant-Man 3 a score of 1.5/4, Looper gave a 4 out of 10.

Now, the Marvel fans who had thought Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will turn the fate of Marvel, are now in deep concern. They are still anticipating that the film will turn out to be good even after such negative responses from Rotten Tomatoes. They took Twitter by storm and commented, “Eternals had lower score and I like it so this must be great.”

‘ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA’ holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 64% from 39 reviews so far. pic.twitter.com/G1Zl1yFsjH — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 14, 2023

Another one pointed it out, “No way is it worse than love and thunder man painnnn marvel is finished.”

No way is it worse than love and thunder man painnnn marvel is finished — happy flowers team (@ManCityKD) February 14, 2023

One of the tweets can be read as, “are we really still trusting rotten tomatoes.”

are we really still trusting rotten tomatoes — grace 🎱 (@rekikinnie) February 14, 2023

Some of my favorite movies and shows received low Rotten Tomatoes scores. 😆 — Nomadic Champion (@NomadicChampion) February 14, 2023

Well, it seems the fans are not ready yet to accept this ill-fate of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. What are your thoughts about it? Do you think the film will be a good watch or will it indicate Marvel’s downfall? Let us know!

