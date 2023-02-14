Robert Downey Jr. accompanied Iron Man 1 director and his long-time collaborator and friend Jon Favreau, as he was given his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The duo gave the first MCU movie, Iron Movie as it helped to establish the MCU’s Phase 1 with Iron Man and Iron Man 2. Both films were shot by both Favreau and RDJ in the spotlight which later paved the way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As the Iron Man 1 director was honored with the 2,746th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, RDJ appeared to show support to his pal. Even after 15 years of establishing the MCU, the duo has been sticking like gum. The actor also gave a speech on the work of Favreau and did something that made everyone laugh.

At the event, Robert Downey Jr. took out the gum from his mouth and stuck it on Jon Favreau’s star and jokingly said “Just to make it official.” As the cameras flashed to commemorate the moment, the incident made every laugh.

While addressing the work by Jon Favreau, RDJ said, “His greatest gift is his humanity and then there’s the funny, just for the funny alone, this man deserves this star.” The duo gave audiences an experience of a lifetime with the MCU’s first film, Iron Man which they still cherish.

.@RobertDowneyJr jokingly plants a wad of gum on @Jon_Favreau's newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame star "just to make it official." 😋 pic.twitter.com/DReWckplTh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 13, 2023

“You will never meet a more searingly sophisticated wit. Why? Because he gets the joke and the joke is often painful. He deeply understands that life is fleeting and if we’re not laughing, we’re dying,” added Robert Downey Jr.

Their friendship started before MCU, as Both Favreau and RDJ got their start in Hollywood in the 1980s. Later Favreau struggled to find solid footing in Hollywood and moved to direct films. On the other hand, RDJ dealt with his substance abuse in his early days. However, their camaraderie and friendship were still visible at the recent event.

