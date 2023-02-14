CW show Gossip Girl is one of the most popular television series of that time, which featured the gorgeous Blake Lively as the female lead and ‘You’ fame Penn Badgley as one of the male leads. As it appears during the show, Blake and Penn had a romantic relationship with each other but soon enough Blake found out that the makers of the show also want the same for their benefit. In one such interview, the actress had opened up about the incident and talked about it at length. Scroll below to find out!

Blake has always been very vocal be it about her personal life or professional life. When she was doing the Gossip Girl show, she dated Penn for a brief period of time, but they also parted ways because she didn’t want to become a part of the show makers’ play.

As Blake Lively mentioned one of the main reasons behind her split with Penn Badgley was because of the constant overlapping of their personal and professional worlds. She had even revealed that the Gossip Girl creators wanted them to date as a set up to sell their narrative to the audience. When the duo first started dating each other, they kept it under wraps because they didn’t want it to affect their show.

But later, when they found out that the creators wanted them to date to capitalize their show based on their relationship, Blake Lively stated in an interview with Vanity Fair, “We were like, ‘Oh no, that’s exactly what they want.’ They wanted us all to date. They wanted us all to wear the same clothes that we were wearing on the show. They wanted that because then it fed their whole narrative. People could buy into this world.”

Soon enough, Blake Lively and Penn Badgley parted ways from each other, but they also kept it under wraps for a long period of time and didn’t let the makers know about it. The studio had no idea and once the producer of the show Joshua Safran shared, “The shocking thing was, I found out on the set of the season 2 finale that Blake and Penn had broken up months before. They kept it from everybody, which is a testament to how good they are as actors. Because they did not want their drama to relate to the show.”

Well, whatever happened in the past, now the actors are quite happy and content in their own lives. While Blake Lively welcomed her fourth child with her husband Ryan Reynolds, on the other hand, Penn Badgley is receiving accolades for his performance in You.

