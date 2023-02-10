Penn Badgley, who is recently seen in Netflix’s ‘You’ series, was among the front runners to play Reed Richards in the upcoming MCU’s Fantastic Four. Being one of the most anticipated projects, the rumor for the main lead has been associated with many Hollywood A-listers. However, Penn’s comment does not indicate whether he is denying or teasing his involvement in the project. Read on to find out!

After Fox’s three Fantastic Four movies, the MCU’s version of the team has been in the process for a long time. After the small appearance of the character in Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness, fans are looking for the final announcement on who would play the role of ‘smartest man alive’.

In a conversation with Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, Penn Badgley “neither confirm nor deny” the rumors of playing Reed Richards in the MCU. He says, “Well… No, I can’t reveal that. Neither confirm nor deny. No, I don’t know what to say about that.”

Later the ‘You’ actor dodges the questions of having ever met Kevin Feige and about the rumors. “No. You know, it’s possible that I have [met Kevin Feige], but not in this context. I might have met him years ago and I wouldn’t, you know, I’m not sure,” said Penn Badgley.

Could we see @PennBadgley as Reed Richards in FANTASTIC FOUR? First he needs to learn how to pronounce @Kevfeige’s name. Watch my full chat with Penn here! https://t.co/HkOJvx8JDx pic.twitter.com/SqGcjHqb7b — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) February 9, 2023

As their conversation progressed, Penn Badgley jokingly teased about the firing of the rumors. He says, “You know, where there’s smoke, there’s not always fire. It actually takes a lot to get from smoke to fire. I’ll say that. It takes a lot.”

So far, there has been no official confirmation about who will take on the role of Reed Richards and lead the new reboot of MCU’s Fantastic Four. Matt Shakman has been finalized to helm the project and nothing much has been finalized about the project.

With many rumored actors taking on the role of Reed Richards in the MCU, let us know what do you think about it!

