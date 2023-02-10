The ‘High School Musical’ star Vanessa Hudgens has finally broken the silence about her engagement reports with her then-boyfriend and now fiance Cole Tucker by dropping two gorgeous pictures of her engagement ring. And from the looks of it, it seems Cole has splurged quite a lot of moolah on it. Scroll below to get a glimpse of the ring!

For the unversed, sources told the media that Vanessa and Cole were talking about taking their relationship to the next level. They had been dating for 2 years and now Vanessa confirmed that they have been engaged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few hours back, Vanessa Hudgens took to her Instagram handle and dropped two gorgeous pictures flaunting her huge engagement rock on her finger. In one of the photos, the actress posed with her fiance Cole Tucker both can be seen twinning in black outfits, while in the other picture, Vanessa can be seen flaunting the ring and on the backdrop, we can even see the Eiffel Tower as they were reportedly enjoying a vacation in Paris.

Even though the proper details cannot be identified, from the looks of it seems like an uncut oval-shaped diamond solitaire on a gold plate. Along with the pictures, Vanessa Hudgens captioned it as “YES. We couldn’t be happier.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker first sparked their dating rumours when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles in November 2020. Did you know it was Vanessa who had made the first move on Cole when she saw him in a Zoom meditation call? Yes, that’s right.

When the actress appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress opened about it and shared, “I get on the Zoom, and I’m like, ‘Who is that?’ I found him, and we started talking. If I want something or someone, I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

Well, we think it all played out pretty well and we congratulate the couple, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker with all our hearts.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news and updates!

Must Read: Did You Know Tom Cruise Flew His Own Private P-51 Mustang Fighter Plane In The Climax Scene Of Top Gun: Maverick Just To Show Off?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News