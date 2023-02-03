Vanessa Hudgens is one of the versatile actresses who is known for her singing talent as well apart from her acting skills. The diva had debuted with a feature film Thirteen but got her professional success and gained popularity after her performance in High School Musical as Gabriella Montez got appreciated. However, her personal life has always been a little controversial, now, reports are rife that the actress has secretly got engaged with her boyfriend Cole Tucker. Scroll below to get the scoop!

As per the reports, speculations about Vanessa and Cole’s dating life started swirling around when the duo was spotted holding hands in Los Angeles in November 2020. Later, on Valentine’s Day, they announced their relationship to be official. Since then till now, the couple has come a long way!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, according to TMZ, the baseball player Cole Tucker had proposed to the High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens at the end of 2022, and now, they are reportedly engaged. Even though neither of them have confirmed the news, their social media PDA is enough to suggest that the duo is very much in love.

As per reports, the couple was enjoying their vacation in Paris last year in November. But did you know even though Cole Tucker proposed to Vanessa Hudgens, it was her who had made the first move by sliding into the Pittsburgh Pirates player’s DMs. She had stated earlier, “If I want something or someone, I’m going after them.”

For the unversed, before getting into the relationship with Cole Tucker, Vanessa Hudgens was dating Austin Butler. However, when their nine year relationship broke, Vanessa found love again in the arms of the baseball player.

Vanessa Hudgens was last seen in the movie Tick, Tick… Boom! along with Andrew Garfield. Well, what are your thoughts about Vanessa and Cole Tucker’s engagement news? Do you think it’s true? Let us know in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Serena Williams Shares Will Smith Should Be Forgiven For The Oscars Incident, Says “It’s Not The End Of The World…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News