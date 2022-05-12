There is no doubt that Zac Efron won the hearts of millions of girls across the globe as Troy Bolton – the high school star basketball player-turned-musical lead in the High School Musical film series. First playing the character in 2006 – when he was a teen, is the Baywatch actor up to reprise the role now in his late 30?

Starring alongside Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez), Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay Evans), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans) and more, Zac reprised his part as Troy in the series’ 2nd and 3rd film – High School Musical 2 (2007) and High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008). Read on to know what he says on being asked if he’s up to returning to the franchise.

As per a New York Post article, Zac Efron expressed excitement about returning to the film series. While promoting Firestarter ahead of its May 13th release, the 17 Again actor said he would happily return to the High School Musical series if the chance to rejoin and work with the original crew arose. Amazing na!

As noted by the portal, Zac Efron was quoted saying, “Of course. I mean to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens.”

While Zac is up to returning to his role as the ace basketball player-turned-musical star, he will soon be seen playing a father in his soon to release film Firestarter. Reacting to the news of their favourite star going to play a dad on-screen soon, fangirls are going into a frenzy. Commenting on it, one user had said, “So Zac Efron is playing a dad in a new movie??? Wasn’t he just trying to get his head in the game??? Sheesh, I’m old! #old #grandma #zacefron #daddy” Another added, “I refuse to believe that Zac Efron is playing a dad. We’re too young to be cast as parents. #millenialdenial #zacefron”

Another fan of the High School Musical star took to Instagram and shared a rather emotional video of how she felt hearing this news. Captioning it, “Here’s your daily dose of “wow I’m fucking old,” the video sees the fan unable to believe that time has passed and the then-school star basketball player-turned singer is now a father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betches Media (@betches)

What do you think of Zac Efron returning to the High School Musical film franchise and playing a father? Let us know in the comments.

