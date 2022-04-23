Zac Efron is one of the most popular Hollywood celebrities in the world. He started his career with Disney with High School Musical and immediately rose to fame with his chocolate image on the silver screen. The actor enjoys a massive fan following among the female fans across the globe who literally lust over his pictures on social media and trend him every other day on Twitter. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Zac dropped a condom on the red carpet. Haha, no we ain’t kidding, he actually did that!

Advertisement

From his chocolate boy image to his beard look in the ‘Down To Earth’ docuseries, we have all come a long way. And only if good looks could kill, we would be dead by now. Efron has a huge fan following on social media with over 52 million followers on Instagram. Today, we bring you a funny yet true red carpet incident which was the talk of the town back in the day.

Advertisement

It was during the premiere of ‘The Lorax’ which was released in 2012 and Zac Efron played the role of Ted in the film. It was an animated film which also starred Danny DeVito, Taylor Swift and Ed Helms in the same.

While walking the red carpet for the film, Zac Efron reportedly dropped a condom from his pocket and this went crazy viral on the internet.

Take a look at the video here:

Haha, did y’all notice Zac Efron’s reaction after dropping the condom? We can’t stop laughing.

Back in the day, the actor was reportedly dating ‘Emily In Paris’ actress Lily Collins. We wonder what her reaction to this would have been.

What are your thoughts on Zac dropping a condom on the red carpet? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Will Smith To Lose Half Of $350 Million To Jada Pinkett Smith In The Reported Divorce Post Oscars 2022 Slap Controversy?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube