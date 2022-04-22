BTS’ popularity has put K-pop on the world map and their growth has always had a lot to do with their dedicated fanbase, popularly known as ARMYs. The boys recently landed in South Korea after a happening visit to the United States and looks like there is a hectic schedule lying ahead as they have already announced their next album. In a recent trend, a bunch of fans can be seen discussing a major Taekook moment from the time V felt that Jungkook has always been ignoring him.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Bangtan Boys recently pulled off a massive performance on the stage of Grammys 2022 which was followed by a 4-day concert. The boy band was slightly disappointed when they did not win an award this year and even expressed their disappointment through a V live session. They have lately been quite active on social media, holding interactive ‘ask me anything’ sessions on their stories.

Advertisement

In the tenth episode of the entertaining game show, Run BTS, the maknae of the group, Jungkook, was given a task to ignore Taehyung aka V completely. In a part of the same episode, Tae can be seen complaining that JK ignores him anyway and that was the reason he did not even notice when he was doing a task.

BTS ARMYs have now decided to clear V’s misconception as they have been assuring him through social media that he is Jungkook’s favourite, no matter what. Some fans can be seen sharing snippets from the time Jungkook was lovingly looking at the Christmas Tree singer when he was busy with something or the other.

If you are a Taekook fan, these BTS tweets will totally put a smile on your face. Here’s a look.

Remember when in a run bts, Jungkook's mission was to ignore taehyung and how taehyung reacted after knowing that 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tot2ExNYys — jazzie⁷ 🦕jk's wife | abi day 🎂 (@jeonphorism) April 21, 2022

Pls someone tell him how much jungkook pays attention to him when he's not looking 🤧😭 pic.twitter.com/BcYjrNYQVm — jazzie⁷ 🦕jk's wife | abi day 🎂 (@jeonphorism) April 21, 2022

Some one please tell tae.!! The amount of love & care jk has in his eys while starting at him.. no one has🥹 pic.twitter.com/gnwcZKigLR — Pia🐼 waiting for 10th June'22 (@ot7_stand_) April 21, 2022

Yea right Tae. You are right. And I am Princess Consuela banana Hammock 🙂🙃 pic.twitter.com/YfozJjXX3z — ♡🐻🐰 (@Anikatheonly) April 21, 2022

Oh yes, give Tae Tae more attention, please 😘 pic.twitter.com/rRtnJU9ZlQ — mimiyao (@mimiyao777) April 21, 2022

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood!

Must Read: Stranger Things Creators Hike Their Budget Of 1 Crore Per Episode To 3X, Making It The Most Expensive Show?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube