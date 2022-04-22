Content Warning

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been all over social media since the last few days, thanks to the dramatic libel case which is being heard in the court. In a recent turn of events, several controversial topics involving the couple were dug out once again and one of them was Depp and pal Paul Bettany’s drug case. The infamous exchange of texts between the two actors was also highlighted where one of them suggested that they wanted to ‘burn Amber’.

For the unversed, Johnny and Amber reportedly started dating in early 2012 before getting engaged in the year 2014. They had a private marriage ceremony in 2015 and split up the very next year on accounts of physical abuse. Amber even put up a restraining order and alleged that he threw his phone at her during an argument, leaving a bruise on her face.

In the most recent development, according to AP News, in the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp defamation case, the Pirates of The Caribbean actor’s disturbing text exchange with close friend Paul Bettany was brought back in the court. Amber’s lawyer Ben Rottenborn quizzed the actor about the ‘Let’s burn Amber!!!’ text which was discussed in the court years back.

Johnny Depp’s message was read aloud in the court which further said, “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will (expletive) her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”

The lawyer read out another text which was allegedly sent around the time Johnny Depp is said to have assaulted Amber Heard. “all night before I picked Amber up to fly to LA this past Sunday … Ugly, mate … No food for days … Powders … Half a bottle of Whiskey, a thousand red bull and vodkas, pills, 2 bottles of Champers on plane …”, it said.

In another part of the quizzing session, Johnny Depp was also asked about doing drugs with Paul Bettany and Marilyn Manson in the past. “We’ve had cocaine together maybe a couple of times. I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much.”, Depp admitted during the trial.

